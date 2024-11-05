Cultural activities at CIIE media center attract media staff

Xinhua) 08:29, November 05, 2024

Media workers try lacquerware making at the media center of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. A variety of cultural activities at the media center attracted many media staff. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

Media workers look at "Wukong's Shanghai Journey," a comic themed on Shanghai, at the media center of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. A variety of cultural activities at the media center attracted many media staff. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

Artists watch cultural and creative products after their performance at the media center of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. A variety of cultural activities at the media center attracted many media staff. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A media worker tries lacquerware making at the media center of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. A variety of cultural activities at the media center attracted many media staff. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

