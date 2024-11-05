Interview: CIIE to enhance economic ties between Slovakia, China, says former ambassador

BRATISLAVA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) will help further promote the economic and trade relations between Slovakia and China, former Slovak ambassador to China Dusan Bella said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The CIIE has become one of the most important trade fairs in the world, Bella said. This year's expo will see Slovakia participating in the Country Exhibition for the first time.

Noting that China remains the main engine for global economy, Bella said events like this will contribute to the world economic recovery.

Visitors can find many inventions and innovative solutions at such expos, and exhibitors are there either to show what they have invented or to look for inspiration as well as investors, Bella said, recalling a Slovak flying car exhibited a few years ago.

In April this year, Slovak company Klein Vision announced that it sold its flying cars' production and sales authorization for the Chinese market to a company based in north China's Hebei Province.

The seventh CIIE, set for November 5-10 in Shanghai, has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend.

Since its first edition in 2018, the expo has become an important showcase, spotlighting China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening up, and an opportunity for the whole world.

