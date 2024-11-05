7th CIIE opens service station for foreign participants

Xinhua) 09:37, November 05, 2024

An Italian exhibitor (C) applies for a visa at the overseas personnel service station for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The service station opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th CIIE, on Monday. Shanghai has introduced a comprehensive range of services to suit the convenience of CIIE participants. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An Italian exhibitor shows her visa applied at the overseas personnel service station for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The service station opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th CIIE, on Monday. Shanghai has introduced a comprehensive range of services to suit the convenience of CIIE participants. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An Italian exhibitor (R) talks with staff members outside the overseas personnel service station for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The service station opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th CIIE, on Monday. Shanghai has introduced a comprehensive range of services to suit the convenience of CIIE participants. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

