7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:20, November 06, 2024

People visit the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

People look at a model of an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

People look at robots at the exhibition area of Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People visit the Innovation Incubation Special Section during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

People visit the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

A visitor tries on traditional Bahraini costume at the Bahrain Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

People walk past the Serbia Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Bangladesh Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An illustration of cultural relic restoration using AI technology is on display at the booth of AMD during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People visit the exhibition area of trade in services during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A worker poses for photos at the Thailand Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

People visit the exhibition area of Panasonic during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the tire of lunar rover at the exhibition area of Michelin during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An exhibitor shows an alpaca stuffed toy at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

An exhibitor introduces Spanish ham to a visitor during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Qian)

People visit the Iran Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A visitor looks at a transparent display during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor operates a surgical robot at the exhibition area of Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows a micro drill bit on display at the booth of Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People visit the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A visitor looks at TV sets of Samsung at the exhibition area of Intelligent Industry and Information Technology during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Visitors experience an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the exhibition area of Automobile during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Staff members promote products via livestreaming at the booth of Chris Gardner during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)