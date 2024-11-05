7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai
An exterior view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The 7th CIIE opened on Tuesday.
Journalists work at the media center of the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Aerial view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Photos
