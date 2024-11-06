In pics: China Pavilion at 7th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:03, November 06, 2024

A visitor takes photos at the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

The China Pavilion, themed "Advance Chinese modernization and Jointly Pursue Global Development and Prosperity," focuses on showcasing the latest achievements in advancing China's modernization and high-level opening-up. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A man walks past the booth of the Macao Special Administrative Region at the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A visitor takes videos of a model of an aircraft at the booth of aircraft developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. at the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

People pose for photos at the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

People visit the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

People visit the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

People take photos at the China Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

