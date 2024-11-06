Interview: CIIE a world-class platform for global development collaboration, says Sanofi Greater China president

Xinhua) 10:52, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a world-class platform for global enterprises to collaborate on development, said Shi Wang, president of Sanofi Greater China, a regional branch of France's largest healthcare company.

Shi told Xinhua in a recent interview that Sanofi values the development opportunities offered by the CIIE and plans to continue embracing the Chinese market.

The company is committed to fostering innovation and exchange in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors between China and France, as well as promoting global industrial progress, he added.

Since 2018, Sanofi has been one of the companies with perfect attendance at the CIIE, Shi said, adding that the company has leveraged the platform to forge long-term, productive partnerships.

Shi said the CIIE is a key link between Sanofi and the Chinese market. The event not only allowed the company to launch several innovative medicines in China but also strengthened its presence in the market.

He added that Sanofi has gained broad industry support through the CIIE, allowing for faster delivery of new products to patients while expanding partnerships with Chinese companies to enhance care for local patients.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, with France being one of the guests of honor at the 7th CIIE. China is Sanofi's second-largest market globally, and it was one of the first multinational companies to enter the country after reform and opening-up.

Shi emphasized China's strategic importance for Sanofi's future growth and its commitment to expanding local research and development to bring Chinese innovations to global markets.

China's pace of biomedical innovation is accelerating, presenting significant opportunities for Sanofi, Shi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)