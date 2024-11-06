Home>>
A glimpse of the 7th China International Import Expo
(People's Daily App) 16:27, November 06, 2024
Take a quick look at the newest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened on November 5, 2024, in Shanghai. It is the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports.
(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Li Zhuoman, and Di Jingyuan)
