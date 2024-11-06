Interview: China sets example of fair, open market for world, says Russian exporter

Xinhua) 13:22, November 06, 2024

MOSCOW, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China, a true champion of fair and open markets, has set a global example of supporting multilateralism and free trade, said Veronica Nikishina, general director of the Russian Export Center (REC).

"The China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides an exceptional opportunity for Russian producers and exporters to showcase their products, connect with Chinese buyers, and secure long-term, large-scale orders," Nikishina said in an interview with Xinhua recently.

"Such tangible access to the Chinese market will strongly encourage foreign exporters to explore opportunities in China," she added.

She said that since the first CIIE in 2018, the REC has actively organized and supported participation by Russian companies, making it a core component of its annual initiatives.

"We see growing interest among Russian and Chinese companies in deepening their trade cooperation by attending the expo," Nikishina said.

According to her, Russian exhibitors will offer a wide range of products to Chinese consumers and distributors this year.

In addition to sweets, chocolate, butter, alcohol and beverages, there will be a special focus on cosmetics, nutritional supplements, medical products, and household items, as well as advanced technology solutions in digital products and industrial production.

"Face-to-face meetings are highly effective, and there is strong enthusiasm from both Russian and Chinese companies to establish or expand cooperation," she said.

Nikishina noted that many Russian companies attend the CIIE for the first time this year and are eager to understand Chinese consumer preferences.

"Russian companies will fully utilize the CIIE platform to promote their products, seek large-scale partners, and establish long-term trade partnerships," she added.

