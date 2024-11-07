80 exhibitors book for 8th CIIE

November 07, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 80 enterprises and organizations have signed up for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) next year, showcasing the strong confidence that global businesses have in the event.

The total exhibition area of the 80 attendees will span nearly 50,000 square meters.

Fan Jiayu, president and CEO of Estée Lauder Companies China, said the company has brought nearly 100 new products from its 17 brands to this year's expo.

"We have full confidence in the Chinese market, where consumers are increasingly becoming an important source of inspiration for us," said Fan, adding that Estée Lauder will continue to leverage the CIIE platform to deepen its commitment to localized innovation.

"The CIIE has accelerated our development, and we hope to become a loyal supporter of the expo," said Dong Chunfang, PR director of Uniqlo China.

"Since the launch of the recruitment for the 8th CIIE, companies have actively signed up, showing growing enthusiasm for participation and increasing confidence in China's development," said Tang Wenhong, assistant minister of commerce.

China will unswervingly advance high-standard opening up and accelerate the establishment of a new development pattern. As a key platform for China's opening up, the CIIE will continue to play a significant role, Tang added.

The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Running from Nov. 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also sets a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.

