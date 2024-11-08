In pics: Consumer Goods Exhibition Area at 7th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:51, November 08, 2024

People visit the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

A visitor passes by the booth of Coach at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A visitor views a product at the booth of V MUSE at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

People visit the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A shell sculptor shows the carving technique on shells during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor learns about a footwear product at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A visitor poses for photos at the Uniqlo booth of the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

Staff members of Panasonic introduce products to a visitor at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People visit the booth of Coach at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

An exhibitor (L) introduces products from Afghanistan to visitors at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit the booth of Amore Pacific at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit the booth of Tiffany &Co. at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Plush toys are pictured at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows crystal products at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A man attends a cycling activity at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A staff member of Cartier introduces products to visitors at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

People pass by the booth of Uniqlo at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

A woman visits a shell carving jewelry at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People visit the Lululemon booth at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Visitors select products at the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Exploring the World's Top Consumer Goods and Enjoying a Green, Innovative and Fashionable Life," aims to satisfy people's growing demand for a better life. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)