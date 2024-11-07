A glimpse of pavilions of guest countries of honor at 7th CIIE
People visit the Tanzania Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
France, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan are guest countries of honor at the seventh CIIE.
People visit the China Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
People visit the China Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
People visit the France Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
People visit the France Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
