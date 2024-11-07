Peruvian alpaca toys enchant Chinese consumers at 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 11:11, November 07, 2024

Visitors select alpaca toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- In 2016, Ma Yuxia, a Chinese businesswoman, purchased alpaca wool products made by Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani at a street market in Arequipa, Peru, and introduced them to the Chinese market. Through continuous participation in editions of the CIIE, alpaca wool products have become highly popular in the Chinese market, and Ma and her partners have established their own brand, known as Warmpaca (meaning "warm alpaca").

This year, Warmpaca has made its seventh consecutive appearance at the CIIE, gaining even more favor among Chinese consumers. Currently, the brand has entered over 30 domestic shopping malls and expanded its online sales through e-commerce platforms.

Alpaca toys are on display at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

The booth of Warmpaca is pictured during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A visitor looks at alpaca toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Ma Yuxia (R) and her business partner work at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A visitor looks at alpaca toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A visitor takes photos of alpaca toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

The booth of Warmpaca is pictured during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Alpaca toys are on display at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

The booth of Warmpaca is pictured during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Alpaca toys are on display at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Visitors look at alpaca toys at the booth of Warmpaca during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani holds an alpaca toy in Arequipa, Peru, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Workers make alpaca toys at the workshop of Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani in Arequipa, Peru, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani checks an alpaca toy in Arequipa, Peru, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

