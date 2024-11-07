Food and agricultural products on display at 7th CIIE attract visitors' attention

Xinhua) 09:34, November 07, 2024

Exhibitors promote fruits via live-streaming during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A staff member prepares wine for visitors during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A visitor learns about Irish alcohol during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

Visitors wait to taste Spanish ham during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

Visitors taste Uruguayan beef during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

Visitors wait to taste Kazakh snacks during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a booth of Brazilian food during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Xu Liang)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows Austrian chocolate during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Visitors line up to taste Spanish ham during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A coffee show is held during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors taste wine during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors taste wine during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. Food and agricultural products on display at the ongoing CIIE attracted visitors' attention. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

