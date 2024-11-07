Crowds and enthusiasm set the tone on day two of the 7th CIIE

A view of the connection area between the different sections of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) had a remarkable turnout on its second day, with a lively mix of visitors from across China and the international community. The expo's halls buzzed with activity as people from every sector of life, including consumers, industry experts, and business leaders, explored offerings from diverse industries such as technology, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods.

With thousands of attendees filling each pavilion, the excitement was palpable. People moved from one pavilion to another, actively interacting with state-of-the-art technology, tasting samples of international delicacies, and learning more about advanced products and services.

A view of the main corridor in the 2nd section of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

CIIE has once again proven itself as a vital platform for building cross-border relationships and fostering trade exchanges, with numerous participants finding themselves engaged in meaningful conversations with local consumers and potential business partners. The enthusiasm of the crowd underscores a deepening interest within China for global innovation and quality imports, creating an ideal setting for brands aiming to grow within the Chinese market.

Visitors try to navigate themselves through the informative maps wisely placed at the floor of each section at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

The sustained flow of visitors through each hall reflects CIIE's magnetic appeal and its role as a cultural bridge, bringing the world closer to China and setting a promising tone for the days ahead.

Visitors taste Saudi desserts at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, 2024, east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou)

