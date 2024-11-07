New technologies, achievements and products make debut at 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:35, November 07, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a lunar rover tire of Michelin during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A crystal product under the theme of crested ibis is pictured during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor learns about a Mobility for All vehicle from Toyota during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A visitor watches a full synthetic engine oil during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows cleaning robot RCV 5 Plus from Karcher during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor (L) from Kawasaki introduces an electric motorbike to a visitor during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a new generation of the small incision lenticule extraction robot from Zeiss during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a semi-welded gasket plate heat exchanger at the booth of Alfa Laval during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A new rice product is on display during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A new beverage product is launched during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The dietary nutrition prescriptions for sarcopenia are on display at the booth of Shanghai Senior Healthcare during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors learn about a fourth generation biobank at the booth of Incaier during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor learns about the highly reflective surface defect detection solution at the booth of Hexagon during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member shows the ginseng aromatherapy essential oil during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a new product at the booth of Lego during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows new products at the booth of Lego during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. During the ongoing 7th CIIE, many new technologies, achievements and products met the public for the first time. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

