Least developed countries enter "fast lane" into Chinese market via expo

Xinhua) 09:27, November 07, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Tanzania Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Amadou Thera banged an African drum in tune with the exciting music playing at the ongoing seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), while saying "hello" and "welcome" in fluent Mandarin Chinese, as more and more passers-by crowded around him.

The exhibitor from Mali was using the drum to promote shea butter produced by his manual workshop at the 2024 CIIE in Shanghai, running from Nov. 5 to 10.

"Our company has participated in the CIIE on three occasions, and I always see numerous opportunities here," said Thera, adding that he is confident of attracting more big clients over the next few days.

According to Thera, his wife, a Chinese national, was the first person who told him that shea butter, a specialty he was all too familiar with during his childhood, may prove a surprising skin care cream option for Chinese people, while the CIIE is the first platform that has shown him he can cooperate with merchants from various countries.

China is offering over 120 free booths and other support measures to 37 of the world's least developed countries at the 2024 CIIE, thereby helping them showcase their products at the expo. China has also expanded the exhibition area for African agricultural products.

In the area around Thera's booth, other African exhibitors can be seen introducing farm produce including coffee beans, cashew nuts and tropical fruits, with constant streams of visitors stopping to have a look or taste.

China's imports of African agricultural products have registered strong growth over the past years with the country rolling out supporting policies, including streamlining customs procedures and reducing or exempting tariffs, said Sun Hong, deputy director of the Institute of African Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

Sun defined the CIIE as one of the platforms enabling Chinese consumers to learn more about African agricultural products, and said that efforts should be made to support more Chinese enterprises in investing in relevant industries in African countries, such as processing, logistics and warehousing.

Holding a large piece of beeswax in one hand and a small box of honey in the other, Jackson Mponela, production manager for commerce and development at Tanzania Future Enterprises Company Ltd., said he is confident about the products and hopes to capture the Chinese market of over 1.4 billion people.

"I watched a video about the CIIE held last year and I was so impressed by the hustle and bustle there, so I figured we should start our first CIIE journey this year," said Mponela, adding that he expects to secure new partnerships at the expo and learn more about how other companies are being operated.

"We brought many varieties of newly designed handmade Afghan carpets to the expo to better cater to the needs of Chinese consumers," said Ali Faiz from Biraro Trading Company, which has participated at the CIIE for five consecutive years. Ali added that it used to be difficult for small businesses in Afghanistan to find overseas markets for local products.

To attract more Chinese buyers, Ali decided to use short videos and livestreaming to share knowledge about Afghan carpets and hold cultural experience activities together with other exhibitors during this year's CIIE.

Helping enterprises from the least developed countries tap the Chinese market and integrate into the global economy is a feature of the CIIE, said Tang Wenhong, assistant minister of commerce, adding that the expo has always been a public good for the whole world.

The CIIE is just one of China's endeavors to support the least developed countries. In September, China announced that the least developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China would enjoy zero-tariff treatment for all tariff lines starting from Dec. 1 this year.

China will also strengthen cooperation with those countries in terms of inspection and quarantine, and provide vocational training for e-commerce enterprises to help the least developed countries improve their trade capacity, said Tang.

