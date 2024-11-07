7th CIIE holds diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange

November 07, 2024

Artists perform dance at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Artists perform Kunqu Opera at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Artists perform dance at the Rwanda Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Photo by Zhou Xinyi/Xinhua)

Artists stage traditional Chinese opera at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An artist (L) shows a journalist how to make a traditional Chinese knot at an exhibition area of intangible cultural heritages of Shanghai in the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Artists perform at the Kazakhstan Pavilion during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Artists perform at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An artist stages traditional Chinese opera at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An Croatian artist performs electric cello at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An artist performs at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

An artist performs traditional Chinese folk art at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2024. The ongoing 7th CIIE held diverse cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchange. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

