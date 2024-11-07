Norway unveils pavilion, focuses on fishery deals

09:33, November 07, 2024 By Qi Xijia

Visitors browse the national pavilion of Norway at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 6, 2024. (Photo: Chen Xia/GT)

Norway made a debut at this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE) by establishing a national pavilion for the first time, with a focus on enhancing fishery cooperation with China and tapping into the vast potential of the Chinese market.

The pavilion features a wide range of industries, including maritime and energy, health and nutrition, design and lifestyle, food and agriculture, as well as seafood and consumer goods.

At the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Norway's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, made Chinese dumplings with different types of Norwegian seafood - salmon, mackerel and cold-water prawns - together with a Chinese food internet influencer.

"I am looking forward to making Chinese dumplings with Norwegian seafood and learning more about Chinese cuisines and traditions," said Næss.

Næss said that the CIIE provides a wonderful opportunity for Norwegian businesses to collaborate with Chinese companies.

With the seafood industry being one of the most important export pillars for the country, Norway aims to contribute to supplying healthy and sustainable seafood to the Chinese market, Næss said.

Norwegian seafood is presented at the national pavilion of Norway at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 6, 2024. (Photo: Chen Xia/GT)

As part of the pavilion, the Norwegian Seafood Council is joining with Norwegian seafood companies to showcase products at the 7th CIIE. This is the third time that the Norwegian Seafood Council has participated in the CIIE.

For Norway, so far this year China has been the second-largest market for seafood measured in volume, only after the EU. Norwegian seafood exports to China so far this year as of September had reached 126,000 tons, up 16 percent year-on-year, according to Norwegian Seafood Council.

"The CIIE has grown to become a massive exhibition not only in China but in a world setting. For us to be here is important. It is a platform where we can promote collaboration with Chinese companies. We will have several signing ceremonies during the coming days," Sigmund Bjørgo, director of the Norwegian Seafood Council in China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"The Chinese middle class is young and will increase and grow. The prospects are very bright," Bjørgo added.

