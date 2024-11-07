US companies embrace opportunities at China's import expo in Shanghai, hoping for more cooperation

11:17, November 07, 2024 By Yin Yeping ( Global Times

Chinese visitors try American products at an exhibition at the 7th CIIE in Shanghai on November 6, 2024. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

US companies, including leaders in their respective fields, have shown great enthusiasm in participating in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, which is being held in Shanghai from Tuesday to Sunday, a reflection of the continued strong commitment that many American businesses have to the Chinese market.

Speaking with the Global Times in an exclusive interview at the CIIE on Wednesday, Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), said "Every year we look forward to coming to CIIE, so we can see the existing American presence in China."

The US companies are using CIIE to show the products and services they offer and there are some companies that are doing new launches of products at the expo, said Hart, noting that this is a great place to exhibit to Chinese companies, the Chinese government and the Chinese public, their commitment to China.

US companies have consistently shown high enthusiasm for the CIIE, with the total exhibition area of US companies ranking first for six consecutive years, according to media reports. AmCham China, with nearly 1,000 member companies, is also a regular participant in the CIIE.

Talking about perspectives on bilateral economic and trade ties between China and the US, Hart said "What I can tell you is that for our member companies, China continues to be a very important market... Our economies have a lot of cooperation together and I don't expect that to change."

Hart's remarks didn't come out of the blue. Several leading US companies that the Global Times reached at the CIIE expressed their strong commitment to the Chinese market, with their key products and services presented at the expo.

An exhibition features US agricultural products at the 7th CIIE in Shanghai on November 6, 2024. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

Federal Express Corp (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, is showcasing how its diverse innovations and sustainable initiatives provide differentiated value for customers and have fostered seamless connectivity between China and global markets.

The company's booth features a distinctive "runway" ceiling design that guides visitors through FedEx milestones over the past 40 years in China, emphasizing its long-term commitment to this market, according to a press release that FedEx sent to the Global Times.

"The CIIE is an important platform for promoting international trade. We are honored to showcase our significant journey of growth alongside the Chinese market over the past 40 years, highlighting our outstanding achievements in network capacity, service offerings, digital innovation, and sustainability, " said Poh-Yian Koh, senior vice president of FedEx and president of FedEx China.

Pfizer has been a long-standing partner of the CIIE, marking its sixth consecutive participation in this event. Since making its debut, Pfizer has had 10 innovative drugs that changed from exhibits to commodities, Jean-Christophe Pointeau, president of Pfizer China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

This year marks the 175th anniversary of Pfizer's founding and the 35th anniversary of its entry into China.

"We are thrilled to unveil our 'Pfizer China 2030 Strategy' for the first time at the 7th CIIE," Pointeau said, noting that over the next five years, Pfizer will mobilize $1 billion to invest in three areas: accelerating innovation, increasing diagnosis and treatment standards, and enhancing local biotech development, "demonstrating our commitment to benefiting Chinese patients."

"By deepening our investment in the Chinese market, we are firmly committed to providing efficient, secure supply chain solutions to project44 customers in China and around the world," said Frank Tan, general manager, greater China of project44, a US-based logistics technology company.

Rockwell Automation, a US-based industry leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, has participated in the CIIE for four consecutive years. Leveraging this international platform, Rockwell Automation has been able to bring together like-minded ecosystem partners, injecting strong momentum into the drive for high-quality development in China's manufacturing sector and accelerating the creation of new forms of productivity, Ian Shih, president of Rockwell Automation China, said in a statement shared with the Global Times during the expo on Wednesday.

China's ongoing expansion of high-level opening-up will continuously stimulate innovation potential and create broader market opportunities for foreign-invested enterprises in China, Shih said.

