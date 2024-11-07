Burundian official expresses joy as the country makes debut at CIIE, motivated by China's tariff waiver

Bulimaso Alfred (left) the first councilor of the Burundian embassy in Beijing and Kamariza Estella, an exhibitor, show moringa body oil, which is an extracted oil from a local plant called moringa, at the Burundian booth of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a very important platform for the whole world as it is a good opportunity for companies to get noticed and be exposed and visible to the entire world, explained Bulimaso Alfred, the first councilor of the Burundian embassy in Beijing, China. Alfred expressed joy for his country's debut at CIIE this year, which has been made possible in part thanks to Beijing's tariff waiver to least developing countries, including some African countries.

Speaking at the Burundian booth of the 7th CIIE, Alfred said Burundi has to be at this expo as many people haven't heard of products from his country. Most old news related to the country that people are aware of was about political difficulties, but now it is a new era, Burundi means business.

"We have to be here, this is a very important market for the whole world and for Burundi too, so we can't be left behind, we have to come here, we have to get this expo, bring our companies to be exposed to the entire world, they have to be visible," Alfred said.

Photo shows the Burundian booth of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

He added that Burundi and China have signed a memorandum of understanding on agriculture, allowing agricultural products to enter the vast Chinese market without paying tariffs.

"So it is very important for us to be here, to show to the people our products," Alfred said, adding that his country has brought products such as coffee, moringa body gel, which is an extracted oil from a local plant called moringa, avocado oil and tea.

Alfred also commended China's pledge to waive tariffs on the imports of quality agricultural products from Africa during this year's summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), saying that it will allow more African companies and products to access the huge Chinese market with tremendous growth.

"In the past we used to have a one-way flow of products, it was products from China to Burundi and many other African countries, but now we will have to bring more products from Burundi and Africa to China," he said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)