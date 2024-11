We Are China

In pics: bald cypress forests at wetland park in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 15:08, November 07, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows tourists viewing bald cypress forests on a sightseeing raft at a wetland park in Fangtang Township of Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

