Tree-shaped traces seen on tidal flat in Yancheng City, China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:21, November 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a view of the tidal flat at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Formed by tidal erosion, the tree-shaped traces make up a magnificent picture on the tidal flat in Yancheng City. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

