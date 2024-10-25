Wetland park in Hangzhou attracts tourists with beautiful autumn scenery

Xinhua) 08:45, October 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a sightseeing boat at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

