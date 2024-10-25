Wetland park in Hangzhou attracts tourists with beautiful autumn scenery
An aerial drone photo shows a sightseeing boat at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists take a sightseeing boat at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A girl poses for photos at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists take photos at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2024. The wetland park attracts many tourists with its beautiful autumn scenery. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
