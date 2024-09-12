Ecological environment of Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve improved
This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view of the Huahu Lake in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Tourists visit the Huahu Lake scenic spot in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Tourists visit the Huahu Lake scenic spot in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows migratory birds in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view of the Huahu Lake in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view of the Huahu Lake in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
