Ecological environment of Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve improved

Xinhua) 13:24, September 12, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view of the Huahu Lake in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists visit the Huahu Lake scenic spot in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2024. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists visit the Huahu Lake scenic spot in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2024. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows migratory birds in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view of the Huahu Lake in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view of the Huahu Lake in Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve, in Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Ruoergai Wetland National Nature Reserve is established to protect local peat swamp ecosystem and rare species such as the black-necked crane. The ecological environment of protected areas has witnessed a continuous improvement in recent years as the local government implemented substantial measures in ecological restoration and management. The number of black-necked cranes in the reserve has increased from 407 recorded in 1999 to about 1100 at present. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)