County in E China's Anhui seeds success with thriving pomegranate industry

People's Daily Online) 15:26, September 29, 2024

Huaiyuan county in Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province, has created a "pomegranate corridor" along a river, transforming the local economy and landscape.

The project, covering 15,000 mu (1,000 hectares) of land, was based on thorough climate and soil research. This corridor has since become a provincial-level standardized demonstration zone, blending tourism with other industries.

Photo shows an aerial view of a "pomegranate corridor" in Huaiyuan county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Huaiyuan county committee)

With a rich history of pomegranate cultivation, Huaiyuan is one of China's four traditional pomegranate-growing regions.

"Late September to early October marks the peak harvest season for pomegranates in Huaiyuan. This year, we'll hold the 10th pomegranate cultural tourism festival. We welcome everybody to our 'pomegranate corridor' to witness the bountiful harvest," said a county official.

Liu Haibo, owner of a plantation at the "pomegranate corridor," was busy tending his pomegranate trees.

Photo shows pomegranates of a new variety developed by Liu Haibo, owner of a pomegranate plantation in Huaiyuan county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Huanhuan)

"This year's high temperatures and low rainfall meant we had to irrigate three times in a month," Liu said. To maintain fruit quality, his team has been working around the clock, ensuring optimal water and fertilizer use in his orchard.

Liu, once new to pomegranate cultivation, credits his success to hands-on guidance from experts at the Bengbu National Agricultural Science and Technology Park.

"The park's experts frequently visited my orchard, offering detailed advice on everything from sunlight exposure and water and fertilizer use to grafting techniques," Liu said, adding that thanks to science-based cultivation, his pomegranates are larger and taste better.

A farmer displays harvested pomegranates in Huaiyuan county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Huanhuan)

Pomegranate orchards in Huaiyuan cover 53,000 mu. The county’s wholesale market trades about 200,000 tonnes of pomegranates annually, making it a major national trading hub for the fruit.

The county has expanded its pomegranate industry beyond farming, including juice and wine production, bonsai cultivation and tourism. This growth has integrated agriculture, manufacturing, and services, making pomegranates more profitable for local farmers.

Currently, Huaiyuan has four pomegranate processing enterprises, which have expanded their product range to over 100 items, with their total annual output value exceeding 500 million yuan ($71 million).

