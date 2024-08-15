Home>>
East China's Zhusi Lake displays mirror-like scenery
(People's Daily App) 15:25, August 15, 2024
Resembling a mirror of the sky, Zhusi Lake in Wuwei, East China's Anhui Province makes the roadway appear to hover above the horizon, with vehicles and tourists traversing it as if they were floating amidst the clouds.
