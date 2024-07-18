Singaporean company thrives in Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park

The Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park is the first development zone jointly built by Suzhou Industrial Park and the People's Government of Chuzhou. The park has attracted 60 foreign projects from 13 countries and regions, establishing itself as a pioneering hub for global enterprises. Dou Yee Technologies, a Singaporean company founded in 1996, stands as a prime example of success within the park, leveraging its advanced technical resources and the local talent pool.

The Merlion Park area in the Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park (Photo courtesy of Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park)

From Suzhou to Chuzhou

Dou Yee Technologies initially established its factory in Suzhou in 2015. Later, the company expanded its operations to Chuzhou city, Anhui province. In an interview with People's Daily Online, Tan See Cheong, general manager of Dou Yee Anhui, explained the move: "The opportunity arose when Suzhou Industrial Park and Chuzhou Government set up this Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park. Suzhou was overloaded with industry back then, and our colleagues from Suzhou Industrial Park recommended Chuzhou.”

The production workshop of Dou Yee Technologies (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

He also noted the comprehensive support from the park as crucial for their growth. "The quality of local talent and the comprehensive support services have allowed us to expand rapidly," Tan added. Today, Dou Yee Technologies has become a significant player in automotive products, with total annual revenues exceeding RMB 100 million （$13.8 million） in 2023.

Turbine parts produced by Dou Yee Technologies (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Favorable conditions and government support

Dou Yee Technologies was among the first foreign-invested companies in the Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park. The park’s favorable conditions and government support have been instrumental for Dou Yee Technologies' development. "We were offered a very decent land price and friendly tax policies," noted Tan See Cheong. He cited the work permit application process as an example of the local government’s efficient support, with the processing time being reduced from a month to just one week. “The support from the local government has been tremendous. The park has offered us excellent opportunities, and the efficiencies here could be some of the best among our company groups.”

Various products produced by Dou Yee Technologies (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Encouraging global investment in Anhui

Reflecting on his experience, Tan See Cheong encouraged other global investors to consider Anhui Province. "The potential of China remains vast, with hardworking people and a large market offering immense opportunities. Anhui provides a great balance of an energetic work environment and a relaxed lifestyle," he said.

Tan also highlighted that the environment in Anhui and the park is particularly "friendly for foreign enterprises," making it an attractive destination for international businesses.

(Tuo Zhouyu, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)