Tourists visit Hongcun Village in county of Anhui, E China

Xinhua) 15:27, June 07, 2024

A tourist in traditional costume poses for photos in Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

A tourist buys local specialties in Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This photo taken on June 7, 2024 shows a view of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

