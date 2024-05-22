China's Anhui promotes tea culture, tourism in Nepal

Xinhua) 09:20, May 22, 2024

KATHMANDU, May 21 (Xinhua) -- An event was held here on Tuesday to promote Anhui Province in central China as a major producer of teas and a popular tourist destination.

Wang Jing, deputy director general of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, and representatives from Suzhou City, Yuexi County under Anqing City and Tunxi District of Huangshan City in the province, made presentations of the distinctive features of Anhui and its local regions with a variety of pictures to the burst of applause from the audience.

The performance of Anhui's Huangmei opera, tea culture demonstration, the airing of a cultural and tourism promotion video clip and an exhibition of photos on tea gardens and cultural and natural landscapes in Anhui added colors to the event titled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon and Anhui Cultural and Tourism Promotion."

Yaji in Chinese means "gathering all that is elegant," and Chinese people in ancient times, in particular the elites, enjoyed tea with music, calligraphy and other cultural activities.

Keemun black tea, one of the most famous Chinese teas featuring an intense aroma, was presented in particular on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Xiao Jiang, director of China Cultural Center in Nepal, voiced hope that the event shall help advance bilateral cooperation in tourism.

This kind of event helps in further strengthening the relationship between the two friendly nations, said Hit Bahadur Tamang, Nepal's minister for culture, tourism and civil aviation.

"I believe there is a large possibility for the two countries to cooperate in tourism development," he said while addressing the event.

Tea originated in China and has become an important medium for people in China and the world to get to know each other and for exchanges and mutual learning between the Chinese civilization and other civilizations in the world, noted Chen Song, Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

In recent years, Nepal's tea has been increasing its presence in the Chinese market as China has offered zero-tariff treatment on 98 percent of taxable products of Nepal including tea. China has a booming demand for foreign teas as well, Chen said.

As a result, tea has become Nepal's second largest agricultural produce for export after cardamom and helped many Nepalese shake off poverty and start businesses, added the envoy.

He said China is ready to use tea as a medium to promote mutual benefits, exchanges and mutual learning with Nepal.

"By promoting the healthy and coordinated development of the tea industry, it will benefit more people of the two countries and create new highlights in people-to-people exchanges, cultural integration and people-to-people bonds," Chen stressed.

"Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" is a Chinese cultural event held in countries around May 21, the day marked as the International Tea Day.

