China's Anhui leverages innovation, integration for high-quality development

Provincial officials of east China's Anhui Province attend a press conference on charting a new course for Anhui's high-quality development in the new era by pursuing innovation-driven growth, in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024.(Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province is charting a course of high-quality development, leveraging its strategic position and innovative capabilities to become an emerging economic powerhouse, Anhui Governor Wang Qingxian said on Thursday.

"We aim to ride the new technological revolution and industrial transformation wave," Wang said at a State Council Information Office press conference.

In the decade ending in 2023, Anhui's GDP soared from 1.9 trillion yuan (about 263 billion U.S. dollars) to 4.7 trillion yuan, underscoring its evolution into a significant industrial and manufacturing center.

The province's commitment to innovation is evident in its robust investment in science and technology. Its high-level research institutions have a significant presence, and it is home to a burgeoning number of high-tech enterprises and SMEs.

"Our province has seen a surge in its development of new energy vehicles, advanced photovoltaics, new types of energy storage, next-generation information technology, and artificial intelligence," he said.

Anhui's industries are booming. Local automobile production increased to 2.49 million units in 2023, ranking second nationwide, and the province's new energy vehicle output climbed to approximately 868,000 units, ranking fourth. Notably, Anhui exported 1.15 million vehicles last year, accounting for nearly 25 percent of the country's total vehicle exports.

"We are confident in our path," the governor said, suggesting that if current progress is inspiring, the future of Anhui's development promises to be even more remarkable.

Wang also touched upon the province's green development initiatives, noting a nearly 30 percent decrease in energy consumption per unit of GDP over the past decade. Ecological preservation efforts have ensured lucid waters in the province's rivers -- a sign of successful environmental protection work.

Anhui neighbors the Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. Its strategic position within the Yangtze River Delta has facilitated its integration with international resources such as industry, capital, technology and talent, particularly through the open platform of Shanghai.

The governor emphasized Anhui's strategic position in this Yangtze River Delta integration, which has accelerated the province's reform and opening-up.

Adopting the advanced practices of regions like Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, Anhui has implemented over 800 reforms in the past three years that have resulted in the marked improvement of its business environment and governmental efficiency, Wang said.

In the context of China's new development pattern, emerging economic regions will undoubtedly rise, and Anhui is set to be a significant player among these new economic zones, he said.

