Uncovering electrical workers' operation on power towers
FUYANG, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A critical power transmission project covering Fuyang and Bozhou, two cities in east China's Anhui Province, is under construction. Over two hundred electrical workers are contributing their efforts to the project, which will improve the reliability of the power supply in the northwest part of the province after completion.
Follow our first-person view drone to see how these workers operate at the height of 60-odd meters on power towers.
This aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows electrical workers working at a construction site in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)
