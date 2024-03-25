China's power generation up 8.3 pct in January-February

Xinhua) 10:21, March 25, 2024

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 8.3 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, official data showed.

The total power output of these firms stood at 1.49 trillion kilowatt-hours during the period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of thermal power gained 9.7 percent year on year, while that for hydropower rose 0.8 percent.

The output of nuclear power and wind power climbed 3.5 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, on a yearly basis, and solar power generation went up 15.4 percent during the same period, according to the NBS.

