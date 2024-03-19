Home>>
How to get a shared powerbank in Shanghai
(People's Daily App) 16:22, March 19, 2024
In a bustling city like Shanghai, a mobile phone is essential for staying connected. However, a drained battery could put you in a difficult situation. That's where shared powerbanks come in handy! In this video, we explore how to use shared powerbanks.
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's lithium-ion battery output up 25 pct in 2023
- Shanghai to stage Olympic Qualifier Series in May
- Shanghai home to 22 wildlife habitats aimed at biodiversity protection, education
- Shanghai's Lujiazui adds 5 global asset management institutions
- Electric power authorities in C China's Hunan use new equipment to monitor, melt ice to ensure safe operation of power lines
- Cherry Blossom Festival begins in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.