Shanghai to stage Olympic Qualifier Series in May
SHANGHAI, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will hold the Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing in mid-May at the Huangpu Riverside.
According to the organizing committee, the preliminary rounds will take place on May 16 and 17, and the final rounds will be held on May 18 and 19, incorporating the concept of "youth, urban and openness."
A total of 464 athletes are expected to compete in the event, and so far 288 have confirmed their participation in BMX freestyle, sport climbing and breaking (participants for skateboarding to be confirmed by World Skate this week), including a number of Olympic champions and world champions.
The organizers said that during the event, a festival that combines music, art, fashion, street dance and other elements will also be staged in the competition venue.
Tickets are expected to go on sale in early April, with two types of Festival Tickets and Competition Tickets on offer.
"The Series offers a new Olympic immersive experience, where sport is blended with music, art, and culture in a single Urban Park. The Huangpu Riverside venue has it all, it is a fantastic place and perfect setup for the inaugural edition of the Olympic Qualifier Series," said Pierre Fratter-Bardy, associate director of Olympic Games Strategy and Development of International Olympic Committee.
