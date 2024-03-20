Home>>
China's power use up 11 pct in Jan-Feb
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, logged robust expansion in the first two months of 2024, official data showed Wednesday.
The power use climbed 11 percent year on year to 1.53 trillion kilowatt-hours during the period, according to the National Energy Administration.
Specifically, power consumed by primary and secondary industries went up 11.1 percent and 9.7 percent year on year, respectively. Power used by the tertiary sector soared 15.7 percent.
In the Jan-Feb period, China's residential power use registered a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the data revealed.
