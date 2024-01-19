We Are China

China's power use up 6.7 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 14:21, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 6.7 percent year on year in 2023, official data showed on Thursday.

Power usage reached 9.22 trillion kilowatt-hours last year, according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumption by primary industries increased by 11.5 percent year on year, while power consumption by secondary and tertiary sectors rose by 6.5 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.

Residential power usage saw a mild increase of 0.9 percent to 1.35 trillion kilowatt-hours, the administration said.

