China builds first provincial-level digital smart power grid

Xinhua) 16:56, January 11, 2024

NANJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The first provincial-level digital intelligent power grid has been built in east China's Jiangsu Province, integrating over a trillion pieces of electric power data for the first time, local branch of State Grid said on Thursday.

It is a virtual power grid built in the digital space using advanced technologies such as industrial internet, BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and artificial intelligence, according to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Providing real-time insights into the operational status of the power grid, the digital power grid can greatly improve the operation efficiency of the power system. It also offers precise monitoring of the operational status of wind and photovoltaic power generation, charging piles and energy storage systems.

Using a large number of sensors and controllers, the system can dynamically monitor the operational status of the power grid covering an area of 100,000 square kilometers, said Wei Lei, a deputy director at State Grid Jiangsu.

Based on the conditions and trends involving the installed capacity of new energy, the intelligent grid can automatically generate the optimal grid construction path, reducing the grid planning cycle by 60 percent, thereby, allowing more green power to be connected to the grid promptly.

In addition, the digital smart grid can automatically determine the location of the power failure by analyzing subtle anomalies in power consumption data. It then initiates remote guidance based on the intelligent maintenance program, helping swiftly restore the regional power supply.

As an important pilot project for the construction of a new power system, the digital intelligent power grid will expand its interaction with other systems to provide new solutions for the construction of smart cities, Wei said.

