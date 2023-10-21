Conference on electric power supply industry opens in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 09:40, October 21, 2023

People visit the 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry &Exhibition in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

XIAMEN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry opened on Friday in the eastern Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, becoming the first offline conference of its kind globally since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themed "Low Carbon Energy, Powering a Green Future," the conference has attracted over 2,000 delegates, including representatives of leading energy and power enterprises, authorities and international organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the conference, in-depth discussions and interactive exchanges will be held on key issues of global concern such as China's dual carbon goals, green and low-carbon development, electrification, new power systems, new power markets and comprehensive energy.

More than 40 prominent guests will deliver keynote reports on the major concerns of the industry and share advanced development concepts and practical industry experience, aiming to handle new challenges in energy security, climate change and sustainable development.

With a total area of about 17,500 square meters, the exhibition area will this year comprehensively showcase the innovation and development achievements of member units of the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP), providing a platform for international and domestic industry players to connect technological innovation with market demand.

The conference is being hosted by AESIEAP and the China Electricity Council, and will run until Oct. 23.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)