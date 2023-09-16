Home>>
China's power generation up 3.6 pct in first 8 months
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 1.1 percent year on year in August, official data showed.
In August, the country's daily average power generation reached 27.26 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A breakdown of the data showed growth in the output of hydropower, solar power and nuclear power went up 18.5 percent, 13.9 percent, and 5.5 percent year on year, respectively, during the period, the NBS data showed.
In the first eight months, China's power output expanded 3.6 percent year on year to 5.87 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS. \
