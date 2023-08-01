State Grid carries out extensive power distribution network inspection, maintenance project in C China's Hunan

August 01, 2023

Staff members of State Grid Hengyang Power Supply Company inspect and maintain a 10-KV power distribution network in Hengyang county, Hengyang city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Tong Di)

Technicians with State Grid Hengyang Power Supply Company recently performed inspection and maintenance work along a 10-KV power distribution network in Hengyang city, central China's Hunan Province.

The power distribution network supplies electricity to 4,822 local households.

The task was carried out under a project considered the most extensive power distribution network inspection and maintenance project that State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited has ever carried out in the past years.

During the operation, State Grid Hengyang Power Supply Company dispatched 58 staff members and 16 vehicles, completing 31 projects under 13 categories. The operation reduced 384 outage hours and was performed without any power cuts.

Since this year, State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited has made continuous efforts to promote the inspection and maintenance of power distribution networks without power cuts, striving to improve the ability of technicians to carry out difficult projects and work under complex geographical conditions.

As of now, State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited has allocated 23 new special vehicles which can help technicians carry out inspection and maintenance operations without cutting off power supply.

Nearly 300 staff members of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited have been newly certified, and a total of more than 26,000 power distribution network inspection and maintenance operations have been carried out without power cuts. The volume of electricity supplied by the company has increased by 91 million kilowatt hours.

