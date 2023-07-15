China stresses ensuring energy, power supply in summer

July 15, 2023

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China stressed ensuring energy and power supply in summer at a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday.

Safe and stable energy and power supply is vitally important to the national economy and people's well-being, said the meeting, calling for a high sense of responsibility to complete related works during the critical economic recovery and industrial upgrading period.

Efforts should be made to ensure power supply during peak hours in primary areas, stabilize the supply and price of coal and electricity, and fully implement policies to tide coal and electric enterprises over difficulties.

Production safety risks amid energy supply should be checked and defused, while serious accidents should be prevented.

The meeting also deliberated and adopted guidelines on advancing the construction of public infrastructure which can be used both in daily life and emergencies in super-large and megacities, noting that it's an important step to coordinate development and safety and promote high-quality urban development.

The market mechanism role should be fully leveraged during the process, and private investment should be encouraged to participate here, said the meeting.

The meeting studied work related to rectifying problems exposed in the audit of the budget implementation of China's central departments and other fiscal revenue and expenditure.

Addressing challenges emanating from the audit is related to the credibility and administrative capacity of the government, said the meeting.

