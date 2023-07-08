China Energy boosts coal production to ensure energy supply

July 08, 2023

Photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows the scene of coal loading at Huanghua port in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Fu Xinchun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), the world's largest coal-fired power generation giant, said on Friday that it has increased coal production to secure power supply nationwide.

In the first half of the year, China Energy is estimated to have produced 310 million tonnes of coal, up 4.1 percent year on year, data from the company showed.

China Energy said that its own production of coal has remained at the peak level of 50 million tonnes for 21 consecutive months since October 2021.

Coal stockpiles at China Energy's power plants stood at over 33.59 million tonnes by June 6 -- sufficient for 28 days of consumption, said the company.

