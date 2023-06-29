Installed new energy capacity in China's Inner Mongolia nears 70 mln kilowatts
HOHHOT, June 29 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has so far recorded nearly 70 million kilowatts of installed new energy capacity, said local authorities during an international new energy and new materials conference.
On Wednesday, an international conference on new energy and new materials kicked off in the city of Ordos, Inner Mongolia. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the region aims to see its new energy capacity under construction or scheduled to be installed reach 150 million kilowatts.
Rich in its new energy resources, Inner Mongolia ranks first across China in its wind energy available for development and second in its solar power available for development.
Last year alone, the region generated over 640 billion kWh of electricity, first across the country, among which more than 130 billion kWh came from the new energy sector.
