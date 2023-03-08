Intelligent glass reduces energy consumption

(People's Daily App) 15:31, March 08, 2023

Chengdu's first net-zero building is covered with intelligent glass. An energy-saving membrane in the glass lets the sunlight into the building but blocks the heat. Annually, the building's energy consumption is only about a quarter of an ordinary building.

(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)