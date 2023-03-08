Home>>
Intelligent glass reduces energy consumption
(People's Daily App) 15:31, March 08, 2023
Chengdu's first net-zero building is covered with intelligent glass. An energy-saving membrane in the glass lets the sunlight into the building but blocks the heat. Annually, the building's energy consumption is only about a quarter of an ordinary building.
(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Energy security, transition to dominate CERAWeek energy forum
- China's energy intensity, emission of major pollutants to continue declining in 2023
- Iraq signs energy deals with Chinese, UAE companies to develop oil, gas fields
- Chemical base in northwest China bullish on development in 2023
- Glasswork making industry booms in Hejian, N China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.