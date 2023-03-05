Languages

China's energy intensity, emission of major pollutants to continue declining in 2023

(Xinhua) 09:24, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The energy consumption per unit of GDP and the discharge of major pollutants in China will continue declining in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

