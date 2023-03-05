Home>>
China's energy intensity, emission of major pollutants to continue declining in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:24, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The energy consumption per unit of GDP and the discharge of major pollutants in China will continue declining in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iraq signs energy deals with Chinese, UAE companies to develop oil, gas fields
- Chemical base in northwest China bullish on development in 2023
- Clean energy projects worth over 6 bln yuan launched in China's Liaoning
- China's energy storage industry on fast lane of development
- China tops investment in energy transition
- Across China: Clean energy warms up remote mountain village
- Clean energy playing growing role in ensuring China's energy supply
- Experts at Davos urges energy supply security, green transition
- Iranian president says energy, transportation agreements with Russia "constructive"
- Efforts on to ensure energy in winter
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.