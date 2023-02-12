Clean energy projects worth over 6 bln yuan launched in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 15:54, February 12, 2023

SHENYANG, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 10 clean energy projects, with an investment of over 6 billion yuan (about 883.9 million U.S. dollars), have recently started construction in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the provincial commission of development and reform said Sunday.

The wind power and photovoltaic projects are located in Shenyang, Dalian, Dandong, Yingkou and Chaoyang cities.

After these projects are put into operation, it is estimated that the annual on-grid electricity generation will reach more than 2.2 billion kWh, which can meet the annual electricity demand of 2 million households.

The projects can also save 675,700 tonnes of standard coal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 2 million tonnes every year.

The projects are part of the cooperation between the provincial government and China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.

The group plans to pool more than 100 billion yuan of investment in Liaoning during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), which is expected to drive related industrial investment of more than 50 billion yuan.

