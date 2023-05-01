Energy firms from China, U.S. hold forum to seek cooperation opportunities

HOUSTON, April 30 (Xinhua) -- On the eve of the annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), more than 50 energy companies from China and the United States gathered here at a forum on Sunday to seek more cooperation opportunities as worldwide disturbances are shaking the industry.

Addressing the 9th "China-US Energy Enterprise Cooperation Forum," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomed Chinese energy entrepreneurs to visit the U.S. energy capital and join the OTC, an influential platform on ocean energy technology.

"We recognize the importance of working together and by working together we all win and benefit," Turner said, adding that cooperation and idea sharing among energy firms will push the energy transition forward together and thus benefit the whole world.

"It is very important for us to find ways to continue to move together. Otherwise, we all lose," he said.

Zou Lianyang, the chief expert of China Petroleum &Petrochemical Equipment Industry Association, said his organization will try to help its members to "find bigger markets and more business opportunities" via win-win cooperation in the future.

The energy industry is experiencing severe turbulences and big changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis, as well as the tough challenges of continuous global warming, making it more important to boost cooperation, said Zhang Xinsheng, former executive chairman of Shell Companies in China, at the forum.

"Cooperation should be an inherent strong gene in the energy industry," Zhang said, noting that given the extra long value chain, wide-ranging specialties, huge investment and big risks in the industry, no energy company in the world can be strong enough that needs no partners.

Founded in 1969, the OTC provides a platform for energy professionals to exchange thoughts to advance scientific and technical knowledge on offshore resources and environmental matters. This year the conference runs from Monday till Thursday.

