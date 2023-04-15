China Energy reports stable energy supply in Q1

April 15, 2023

This photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows a night view of the coal-to-liquid plant of Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd. under China Energy in Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), the country's leading state-owned energy enterprise, reported stable energy supplies and accelerated green development in the year's first quarter.

China Energy has ensured an abundant coal supply to help stabilize energy prices and cope with market fluctuations and challenges in the first quarter, Huang Qing, spokesperson for the company, told a press briefing on Friday.

The company's average monthly coal output has remained above 50 million tonnes for 18 consecutive months since October 2021, and it generated 288 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the period, up 5.1 percent year on year, Huang said.

The world's largest coal mining and thermal power company also accelerated its green transformation in the January-March period, with its newly installed capacity of new energy up by over 30 percent from a year ago.

Huang said that China Energy expanded effective investment in the first three months of the year and advanced the construction of 23 major and 189 large projects.

The company's data showed that an investment of 27.9 billion yuan (about 4.07 billion U.S. dollars) was completed in the period, marking an increase of 45.8 percent from a year ago.

Huang said that China Energy would promote safe production, ensure a stable energy supply, promote scientific and technological innovation, and speed up the construction of major projects in the second quarter.

