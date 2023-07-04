Xinjiang adds record installed new energy capacity in H1

Xinhua) 15:56, July 04, 2023

URUMQI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The newly installed new energy capacity in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region hit 7.02 million kilowatts in the first half of this year, marking a record high and a 10.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Specifically, the installed capacity of wind power reached 3.64 million kilowatts, while that of photovoltaic power stood at 3.38 million kilowatts, said the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

By the end of June, the total installed capacity of new energy in Xinjiang had reached 48.96 million kilowatts, or over 40 percent of its total installed capacity.

China has been making huge strides in shifting from its dependence on coal to renewables for power generation, a boon to achieving the country's "dual carbon" goals and tackling global climate change.

Rich in wind and solar power resources, Xinjiang is one of the leading regions across the country in terms of new energy development.

