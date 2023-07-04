Xinjiang adds record installed new energy capacity in H1
URUMQI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The newly installed new energy capacity in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region hit 7.02 million kilowatts in the first half of this year, marking a record high and a 10.5-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.
Specifically, the installed capacity of wind power reached 3.64 million kilowatts, while that of photovoltaic power stood at 3.38 million kilowatts, said the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.
By the end of June, the total installed capacity of new energy in Xinjiang had reached 48.96 million kilowatts, or over 40 percent of its total installed capacity.
China has been making huge strides in shifting from its dependence on coal to renewables for power generation, a boon to achieving the country's "dual carbon" goals and tackling global climate change.
Rich in wind and solar power resources, Xinjiang is one of the leading regions across the country in terms of new energy development.
Photos
Related Stories
- Installed new energy capacity in China's Inner Mongolia nears 70 mln kilowatts
- Global energy efficiency investments need to triple by 2030: IEA
- Energy firms from China, U.S. hold forum to seek cooperation opportunities
- Scientists design new ion-transport membranes to boost energy storage
- China's energy consumption sustains recovery in Q1
- China Energy reports stable energy supply in Q1
- China's energy regulator lists priority tasks for high-quality development
- More efforts urged on climate, clean energy
- U.S. forum calls for countries to speed up energy transition
- Intelligent glass reduces energy consumption
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.